Analysts Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,607. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.