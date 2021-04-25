Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $152.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.30 million and the lowest is $147.29 million. WesBanco reported sales of $148.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $594.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.93 million to $603.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $584.45 million, with estimates ranging from $562.22 million to $596.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 222,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

