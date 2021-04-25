Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magna International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $7.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Magna International stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,744,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

