Analysts Offer Predictions for Akzo Nobel’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $41.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.3197 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

