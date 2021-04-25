Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$11.19

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of ARC Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE ARX traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.39. 2,623,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,906. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$4.36 and a one year high of C$8.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.48%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

