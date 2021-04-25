Analysts Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Price Target at $110.57

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.57.

Several analysts have commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,401. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

