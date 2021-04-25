Analysts Set Expectations for Docebo Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Docebo in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.69 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

