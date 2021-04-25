Analysts Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$10.42

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.75.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

