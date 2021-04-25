Analysts Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target at $64.80

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA opened at $70.61 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $71.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

