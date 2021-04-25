Analysts Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $68.00

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,481. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

