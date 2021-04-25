Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $176.20

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $7.50 on Thursday, reaching $190.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $195.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

