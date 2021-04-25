Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) PT at $33.05

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.