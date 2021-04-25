Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $64.58

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.58.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

