Analyzing Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codexis and Mace Security International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $68.46 million 22.64 -$11.94 million ($0.21) -114.62 Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mace Security International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Risk & Volatility

Codexis has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -31.08% -21.25% -14.33% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Codexis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Codexis and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Codexis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Summary

Codexis beats Mace Security International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

