Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,693 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

