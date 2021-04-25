Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 25,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

AMAT opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

