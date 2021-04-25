Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

CVX stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

