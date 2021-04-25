Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $353.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

