Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $46,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

