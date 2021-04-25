Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $381.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $386.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Anthem by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

