Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.10. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 56,282 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

