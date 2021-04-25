AntiMatter Price Tops $1.69 on Top Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003544 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and $1.77 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 59.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00093686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.44 or 0.07623396 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

