apM Coin Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. apM Coin has a market cap of $14.43 million and $290,077.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00065112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00727298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.54 or 0.07638280 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.