Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $70.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $284.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $297.54 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $324.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 929,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

