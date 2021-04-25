Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $70.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $284.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $297.54 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $324.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 929,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit