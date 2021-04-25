Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.75.

APPN opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33. Appian has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian by 142.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Appian by 95.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Appian by 16.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Appian by 16.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

