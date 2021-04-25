Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Financial Analysis

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -12.73% -3.05% -1.91% SL Green Realty 19.32% 3.99% 1.69%

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.70 $171.92 million $1.63 9.37 SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 3.99 $281.35 million $7.00 10.18

SL Green Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apple Hospitality REIT and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 2 0 2.33 SL Green Realty 1 6 1 0 2.00

Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.87%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $70.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

