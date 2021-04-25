Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.47. Approximately 7,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 806,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 in the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

