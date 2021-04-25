Aries Wealth Management Acquires 74 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.
In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
