ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 113.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,947 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $64.49.

