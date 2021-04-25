Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Arvinas stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 in the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

