ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €620.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €540.91 ($636.36).

