Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,194.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

