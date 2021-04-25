Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -1.54.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 29.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

