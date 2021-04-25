Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ATY stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$76.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.03.

In other news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,200. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,890 shares of company stock valued at $213,339.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

