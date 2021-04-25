ATN (ATN) Hits Market Cap of $838,120.42

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ATN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ATN has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $838,120.42 and approximately $443,915.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00707830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.79 or 0.07685936 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

