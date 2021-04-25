ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to $38.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

ATSAF stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

