AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 40,369,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,605,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

