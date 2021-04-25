Auctus Market Capitalization Tops $12.26 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $80,111.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00090018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00094423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00682062 BTC.

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

