Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,932 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $37,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $295.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.96 and a 200 day moving average of $279.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

