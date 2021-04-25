Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $101.69. Autoliv shares last traded at $102.68, with a volume of 3,036 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Autoliv by 135.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

