Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $195.86 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

