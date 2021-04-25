AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $18.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings per share of $18.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $20.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.41. AutoZone reported earnings of $14.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $79.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $83.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $86.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.46 to $94.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

AZO stock opened at $1,471.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,373.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,225.23. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $982.30 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

