Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avanos continues to gain from its core segment Chronic Care. CORPAK and NeoMed products contributed strongly to earnings. The acquisitions of NeoMed and Summit drove 4% growth in the quarter. Further, a rise in global demand for Respiratory Health owing to the pandemic aided the quarterly performance. A strong liquidity position is promising too. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Avanos exited the fourth quarter on a strong note as both earnings and revenues beat estimates. However, dented gross margin remains a woe. Also, the company’s Pain Management unit performed weakly. Lower volumes in Acute Pain and Interventional Pain due to a fall in elective procedures are added concerns. Moreover, being a pure-play MedTech company, Avanos faces stiff rivalry from other industry players. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

