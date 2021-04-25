AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Brokerages expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce $1.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $79.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $110.82 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $187.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 694,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $190.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

