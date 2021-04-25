Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.