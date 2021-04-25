AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of AXT worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTI. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AXT by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth about $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial upped their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $11.08 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $467.42 million, a PE ratio of -369.21 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

