Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 907,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 428,796 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

