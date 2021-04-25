Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

BOCH stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

