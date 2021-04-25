Barclays Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $161.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $149.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PTC by 269.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PTC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of PTC by 24.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.