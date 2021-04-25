Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.74 on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

